70 Ucapan Selamat Menikah dalam Bahasa Inggris yang Penuh Makna

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Memberi ucapan selamat menikah merupakan cara yang baik untuk menunjukkan dukungan dan kebahagiaan di momen pernikahan orang lain. Ada banyak ide ucapan selamat menikah yang bisa disampaikan, salah satunya ucapan selamat menikah dalam bahasa Inggris yang keren.
Ucapan selamat menikah dalam bahasa Inggris tidak hanya “happy wedding” saja, tapi masih ada berbagai pilihan kata-kata keren dan simple lainnya.
Tak perlu bingung, berikut adalah 70 ucapan selamat menikah dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa dijadikan inspirasi.
Ucapan Selamat Menikah Bahasa Inggris
- Congratulations on your wedding day!
- Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.
- May your marriage be filled with all the right ingredients: a heap of love, a dash of humor, a touch of romance, and a spoonful of understanding.
- Here's to a long and happy marriage!
- Best wishes on this wonderful journey as you build your new lives together.
- May the love you share today grow stronger as you grow old together.
- Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow.
- May today be the beginning of a long, happy life together.
- Wishing you joy, love, and happiness on your wedding day and as you begin your new life together.
- May the years ahead be filled with lasting joy.
Ucapan Selamat Menikah Bahasa Inggris yang Penuh Doa
- God bless you both on this day with a lifetime of shared love and joy.
- May the love and happiness you feel today shine through the years.
- As you start this new journey in life, may every day hold wonderful shared experiences!
- May your lives be filled with love and prosperity.
- Sending you prayers for unending love and happiness.
- Marriage: a relationship where one is always right, and the other is the husband. Congratulations!
- Congratulations on finding someone who will put up with your snoring and love you anyway!
- Wishing you a happy marriage filled with laughter, love, and a lot of wine!"
- May your love story be as magical and charming as in fairy tales. Congratulations!
- Marriage is like a walk in the park. Jurassic Park! Congratulations!
Ucapan Selamat Menikah Bahasa Inggris yang Inspiratif
- A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person. Wishing you both this kind of love and more.
- Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, and penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope. Congratulations on your wedding!
- Your wedding day will pass, but may your love forever grow. Congratulations to the perfect couple!
- True love stories never have endings. Wishing you both a forever full of love and happiness.
- As you embark on this journey together, remember to always be each other's best friend. Congratulations!
- Warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes on your wedding day.
- May the years ahead be filled with love and joy.
- May your love grow stronger each and every passing year.
- Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness together.
- Congratulations on your union, and wishing you a wonderful journey as you build your new life together."**
Ucapan Selamat Menikah Inggris untuk Sahabat
- Congratulations to my best friend and their wonderful partner! May your marriage be filled with joy and endless love.
- Seeing you marry your soulmate makes me believe in true love. Wishing you all the happiness in the world!
- I’m so happy for you both! Congratulations and best wishes for a happy life together.
- To my dear friend, I’m thrilled to see you so happy. May your married life be everything you’ve always dreamed of.
- Congratulations, my friend! May your marriage be filled with wonderful memories and endless love.
- Congratulations on your wedding! May you always find comfort and joy in each other’s presence.
- To a special family member, I wish you all the love and happiness in the world as you embark on this wonderful journey together.
- Wishing my (brother/sister/cousin/etc) and their new spouse a lifetime of joy and love. Congratulations!
- I’m so happy to welcome a new [brother/sister/etc.] into the family. Best wishes on your wonderful journey together!
- To my dear [family member], I wish you both all the happiness in the world. Congratulations on your wedding day!"**
Ucapan Selamat Menikah Bahasa Inggris Simple
- Congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you joy and happiness in your new life together.
- Best wishes to you on this special day as you begin your new journey together.
- Wishing you a beautiful wedding day and a life filled with happiness and success.
- Congratulations to a wonderful colleague on your wedding day! May your marriage be blessed with love and joy.
- Wishing you all the best on your wedding day and in your life together. Congratulations!
- To love, laughter, and your happily ever after. Congratulations on your wedding!
- May the love you share today grow stronger with each passing year.
- Wishing you endless love and happiness on your wedding day and always.
- May your love story be as magical and charming as in fairy tales. Congratulations!
- Here’s to a lifetime of love, happiness, and wonderful memories together.
Ucapan Selamat Menikah Bahasa Inggris Keren
- Congratulations on tying the knot! May today be the beginning of a long, happy life together.
- Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness together.
- May the love you feel today grow ever stronger and more fulfilling with each passing year.
- Congratulations on finding each other! Wishing you all the happiness in the world.
- May your wedding day be filled with love, joy, and the promise of a wonderful future together.
- Heartfelt congratulations on your marriage. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.
- May your wedding day be the beginning of a long, happy life together.
- Wishing you joy, love, and happiness on your wedding day and as you begin your new life together.
- Congratulations on your union. May your love grow stronger each and every passing year.
- Best wishes on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives together.
Ucapan Selamat Menikah Bahasa Inggris Singkat
- To a beautiful couple, wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.
- May your marriage be filled with all the right ingredients: a heap of love, a dash of humor, a touch of romance, and a spoonful of understanding.
- May the years ahead be filled with love, joy, and laughter.
- Congratulations on your wedding! May your love story be as magical and charming as in fairy tales.
- Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness. Congratulations!
- Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow. Congratulations to the perfect couple!
- Wishing you a beautiful wedding day and a life of love and happiness ahead.
- May today be the beginning of a long, happy life together.
- May your love for each other continue to grow each and every year.
- Congratulations on your wedding day! May your marriage be filled with joy, love, and laughter.
