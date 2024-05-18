70 Ucapan Selamat Menikah dalam Bahasa Inggris yang Penuh Makna

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Memberi ucapan selamat menikah merupakan cara yang baik untuk menunjukkan dukungan dan kebahagiaan di momen pernikahan orang lain. Ada banyak ide ucapan selamat menikah yang bisa disampaikan, salah satunya ucapan selamat menikah dalam bahasa Inggris yang keren.

Ucapan selamat menikah dalam bahasa Inggris tidak hanya “happy wedding” saja, tapi masih ada berbagai pilihan kata-kata keren dan simple lainnya.

Tak perlu bingung, berikut adalah 70 ucapan selamat menikah dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa dijadikan inspirasi.

May the years ahead be filled with lasting joy.

May today be the beginning of a long, happy life together.

Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow.

May the love you share today grow stronger as you grow old together.

Best wishes on this wonderful journey as you build your new lives together.

May your marriage be filled with all the right ingredients: a heap of love, a dash of humor, a touch of romance, and a spoonful of understanding.

Marriage is like a walk in the park. Jurassic Park! Congratulations!

May your love story be as magical and charming as in fairy tales. Congratulations!

Wishing you a happy marriage filled with laughter, love, and a lot of wine!"

Congratulations on finding someone who will put up with your snoring and love you anyway!

Marriage: a relationship where one is always right, and the other is the husband. Congratulations!

Sending you prayers for unending love and happiness.

May your lives be filled with love and prosperity.

As you start this new journey in life, may every day hold wonderful shared experiences!

May the love and happiness you feel today shine through the years.

God bless you both on this day with a lifetime of shared love and joy.

Congratulations on your union, and wishing you a wonderful journey as you build your new life together."**

May your love grow stronger each and every passing year.

Warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes on your wedding day.

As you embark on this journey together, remember to always be each other's best friend. Congratulations!

True love stories never have endings. Wishing you both a forever full of love and happiness.

Your wedding day will pass, but may your love forever grow. Congratulations to the perfect couple!

Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, and penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope. Congratulations on your wedding!

A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person. Wishing you both this kind of love and more.

To my dear [family member], I wish you both all the happiness in the world. Congratulations on your wedding day!"**

I’m so happy to welcome a new [brother/sister/etc.] into the family. Best wishes on your wonderful journey together!

Wishing my (brother/sister/cousin/etc) and their new spouse a lifetime of joy and love. Congratulations!

To a special family member, I wish you all the love and happiness in the world as you embark on this wonderful journey together.

Congratulations on your wedding! May you always find comfort and joy in each other’s presence.

Congratulations, my friend! May your marriage be filled with wonderful memories and endless love.

To my dear friend, I’m thrilled to see you so happy. May your married life be everything you’ve always dreamed of.

I’m so happy for you both! Congratulations and best wishes for a happy life together.

Seeing you marry your soulmate makes me believe in true love. Wishing you all the happiness in the world!

Congratulations to my best friend and their wonderful partner! May your marriage be filled with joy and endless love.

Here’s to a lifetime of love, happiness, and wonderful memories together.

May the love you share today grow stronger with each passing year.

To love, laughter, and your happily ever after. Congratulations on your wedding!

Wishing you all the best on your wedding day and in your life together. Congratulations!

Congratulations to a wonderful colleague on your wedding day! May your marriage be blessed with love and joy.

Wishing you a beautiful wedding day and a life filled with happiness and success.

Best wishes to you on this special day as you begin your new journey together.

Congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you joy and happiness in your new life together.

Best wishes on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives together.

Congratulations on your union. May your love grow stronger each and every passing year.

Heartfelt congratulations on your marriage. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.

May your wedding day be filled with love, joy, and the promise of a wonderful future together.

Congratulations on finding each other! Wishing you all the happiness in the world.

May the love you feel today grow ever stronger and more fulfilling with each passing year.

Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness together.

Congratulations on tying the knot! May today be the beginning of a long, happy life together.

To a beautiful couple, wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.

May the years ahead be filled with love, joy, and laughter.

Congratulations on your wedding! May your love story be as magical and charming as in fairy tales.

Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness. Congratulations!

Wishing you a beautiful wedding day and a life of love and happiness ahead.

May your love for each other continue to grow each and every year.