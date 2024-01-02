Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

64 Link Kalender 2024 Gratis, Silakan Download

Reporter

Editor

S. Dian Andryanto

image-gnews
Januari ditetapkan sebagai awal tahun baru melalui sejarah yang panjang. Berikut ini alasan kenapa tahun baru jatuh pada 1 Januari. Foto: Canva
Januari ditetapkan sebagai awal tahun baru melalui sejarah yang panjang. Berikut ini alasan kenapa tahun baru jatuh pada 1 Januari. Foto: Canva
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Memasuki tahun baru 2024, banyak orang ingin segera mengorganisir jadwal dan merencanakan kegiatan sehari-hari. Untuk membantu menghadapi tahun dengan lebih terstruktur, tentunya diperlukan kalender.

Berikut ini adalah 64 link untuk mengunduh kalender 2024 yang unik dan fungsional. Format PNG memberikan fleksibilitas untuk digunakan sebagai wallpaper desktop atau di aplikasi perencanaan digital, sementara format PDF memungkinkan Anda mencetak kalender dengan kualitas tinggi.

  1. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-simple-calendar-blue-desk-calendar-vector_9223643.html
  2. https://pngtree.com/freepng/full-month-2024-calendar-in-simple-style_8668137.html
  3. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar_13218950.html
  4. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zBtUQZt53K4T7yNYw1xD94nSmnm_i1u8/view?usp=sharing
  5. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-public-holidays_13011355.html
  6. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-minimalist-style_8549934.html
  7. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-yellow-and-black_8927290.html
  8. https://pngtree.com/freepng/editable-colorful-2024-calendar-design_9026247.html
  9. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-2024-new-year-calendar-vector_13248448.html
  10. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-color_8921333.html
  11. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-skin-tone_8921360.html
  12. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-brown_8922398.html
  13. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-template-design_9026163.html
  14. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-red_8922342.html
  15. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-fruits-bread_14006668.html
  16. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-blue-color-vector_9267796.html
  17. https://pngtree.com/freepng/full-month-2024-calendar-in-simple-style_8668137.html
  18. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-pink_8921161.html
  19. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-pastel-color-template-vector_13280071.html
  20. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-blue-geometric_8919712.html
  21. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-golden-and-black_8940339.html
  22. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-pink_8919605.html
  23. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple_8922163.html
  24. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-black_8921270.html
  25. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-black-simple_8922370.html
  26. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-red-and-black_8929977.html
  27. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-yellow-and-black-geometric-design_8927294.html
  28. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-orange_8922368.html
  29. https://pngtree.com/freepng/simple-2024-calendar-designs-vector_10839003.html
  30. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar_9013039.html
  31. https://pngtree.com/freepng/abstract-2024-calendar-template-vector_9260073.html
  32. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-blue-vector_9230751.html
  33. https://pngtree.com/freepng/abstract-2024-calendar-design-vector_9260101.html
  34. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-yellow-and-black-geometric-style_8927293.html
  35. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-color_8922169.html
  36. https://pngtree.com/freepng/simple-and-colorful-2024-calendar_8921257.html
  37. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-black-and-yellow-unique-geometric-design_8930416.html
  38. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-and-lovely-color_8919728.html
  39. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-black-and-yellow-unique-geometric-shape_8931955.html
  40. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-red-and-yellow-unique-style-vector_9205569.html
  41. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-blue-vector_9230751.html
  42. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-red-and-yellow-unique-style-vector_9205569.html
  43. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-minimalist-style_8549934.html
  44. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-cat-template_9237386.html
  45. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-yellow-and-black-geometric-style_8927293.html
  46. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-pastel-color-template-vector_13280071.html
  47. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-color_8922169.html
  48. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-2024-new-year-calendar-vector_12298621.html
  49. https://pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-skyblue-and-black_8927295.html
  50. https://id.pngtree.com/freepng/calendar-2024-red-and-yellow-vector-clipart_9829178.html
  51. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/white-blue-2024-english-calendar-layout-organize-event-task-vector_66414048.htm#query=kalender%202024&position=46&from_view=search&track=ais
  52. https://id.pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-metal-texture-style_9224079.html
  53. https://id.pngtree.com/freepng/indonesian-calendar-2024-complete-vector_10354507.html
  54. https://id.pngtree.com/freepng/2024-wall-calendar-vector_13295307.html
  55. https://id.pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-simple-skin-tone_8921360.html
  56. https://id.pngtree.com/freepng/2024-calendar-with-golden-and-black_8940339.html
  57. https://id.pngtree.com/freepng/calendar-2024-complete-with-national-holidays-vector_13355068.html
  58. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bZh_JQvVO2hlXRLvisBhJmADqPm466eR/view
  59. https://id.pngtree.com/freepng/calendar-2024-vector-with-national-holidays-and-printable_12249499.html
  60. https://id.pngtree.com/freepng/vector-2024-wall-calendar-template_13293697.html
  61. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JnTVF3-kPr9EI7wQE5WrVx8GhimFKBFc/view
  62. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lDKBXS3z6rSKglYl_ZzZfaUz8A4kGOzC/view
  63. https://drive.google.com/file/d/10alBwYxKKWbsAZudt_c76MnsZqeeGn_u/view
  64. https://simbi.kemenag.go.id/eliterasi/portal-web/katalog-buku/kalender-hijriah-indonesia-tahun-2024

Baca Juga:

Inilah Asal-usul Nama Bulan dalam Kalender Masehi

Cara Download Kalender 2024

Berikut adalah cara untuk mengunduh kalender dari salah satu link yang disediakan:

  1. Pilih link kalender yang ingin Anda unduh untuk membuka halaman dengan gambar kalender.
  2. 2. Di halaman gambar kalender, cari dan klik pada tombol atau opsi yang menyediakan opsi download. Ini mungkin terletak di bagian bawah gambar atau di sekitar gambar kalender.
  3. 3. Setelah Anda menemukan tombol pengunduhan, pilih format yang diinginkan. Sebagian besar link menyediakan pilihan unduhan dalam format PNG atau format lainnya.
  4. 4. Jika pilihan unduhan tersedia dalam format PNG, klik pada opsi tersebut. Ini akan membuka gambar kalender dalam format yang dapat diunduh.
  5. 5. Klik kanan pada gambar kalender dan pilih opsi "Simpan Gambar Sebagai" atau setara di peramban web Anda.
  6. 6. Pilih lokasi penyimpanan yang diinginkan pada komputer atau perangkat Anda, dan klik "Simpan".
Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Jika Anda mengunduh dari link yang menyediakan kalender dalam format PDF atau format lainnya, langkah-langkahnya mungkin sedikit berbeda. Pastikan untuk mengikuti petunjuk yang diberikan di situs web untuk mengunduh kalender sesuai format yang diinginkan.

Baca Juga:

Aktivitas Gempa Sumedang Terjadi 6 Kali, sejak Malam Pergantian Tahun Baru 2024

Pilihan Editor: Catat Tanggalnya, Ini Jadwal Hari Libur Nasional dan Cuti Bersama 2024

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Adegan di film Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 yang mengisahkan perempuan dengan depresi pasca melahirkan. (IMDB)
KalenderKalender 2024LINKPDFDigitalTahun Baru 2024

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Inilah Asal-usul Nama Bulan dalam Kalender Masehi

18 menit lalu

Ilustrasi kalender kerja. shutterstock.com
Inilah Asal-usul Nama Bulan dalam Kalender Masehi

Kalender masehi memiliki 12 bulan dalam satu tahun dengan nama masing-masing. Bagaimana sejarah penamaan tersebut?


Aktivitas Gempa Sumedang Terjadi 6 Kali, sejak Malam Pergantian Tahun Baru 2024

2 jam lalu

Bangunan rumah yang rusak terlihat di dekat tenda pengungsi pascagempa bumi magnitudo 4.8, di Kampung Babakan Hurip, Kelurahan Kota Kaler, Kecamatan Sumedang Utara, Sumedang, Jawa Barat, Senin, 1 Januari 2024. TEMPO/Prima mulia
Aktivitas Gempa Sumedang Terjadi 6 Kali, sejak Malam Pergantian Tahun Baru 2024

Gempa di Sumedang terjadi hingga enam kali, BMKG menyebut update terakhir aktivitas gempa terjadi pada pukul 21.15 WIB, Senin 1 Januari 2023.


Pengguna KRL Membeludak di Libur Tahun Baru 2024, HP Wisatawan Kota Tua Jakarta Dicopet di Kereta

5 jam lalu

Suasana Stasiun Jakarta Kota yang terletak di wilayah wisata Kota Tua. Tercatat ada 46.029 orang pengguna yang turun hingga pukul 18.00 pada Senin, 1 Januari 2024. Tempo/Aisyah Amira Wakang.
Pengguna KRL Membeludak di Libur Tahun Baru 2024, HP Wisatawan Kota Tua Jakarta Dicopet di Kereta

Jumlah pengguna KRL di Stasiun Jakarta Kota membeludak pada libur Tahun Baru 2024 hingga rawan pencopetan.


Cerita Warga Depok Bikin Pesta Kembang Api 20 Menit Nonstop Saat Malam Tahun Baru

5 jam lalu

Seorang warga Depok gelar pesta kembang api berdurasi 20 menit tanpa henti di Kelurahan Mekarjaya, Kecamatan Sukmajaya, Senin, 1 Januari 2024. TEMPO/Ricky Juliansyah
Cerita Warga Depok Bikin Pesta Kembang Api 20 Menit Nonstop Saat Malam Tahun Baru

Untuk mengadakan pesta kembang api selama 20 menit tanpa henti di rumahnya di Sukmajaya Depok itu, Sarmili menyiapkan berkardus-kardus kembang api.


Kaleidoskop 2023: Ada PHK Massal dalam Industri Games

8 jam lalu

Ilustrasi anak bermain gawai (pixabay.com)
Kaleidoskop 2023: Ada PHK Massal dalam Industri Games

Tetapi PHK di industri games pada tahun 2023 jauh melampaui tahun-tahun biasanya, maka hal itu menjadi kaleidoskop 2023 yang tak terlupakan.


Lembaran Tahun Baru 2024, Tak Ada Salahnya Jajal Diet Mediterania

8 jam lalu

Ilustrasi wanita diet. Freepik.com/Schantalao
Lembaran Tahun Baru 2024, Tak Ada Salahnya Jajal Diet Mediterania

Studi menunjukkan mengadopsi diet mediterania dapat meningkatkan kesehatan, mengurangi risiko penyakit kronis, dan meningkatkan penurunan berat badan.


Saran Psikolog UI untuk Resolusi Tahun Baru: Spesifik, Terukur, Jelas dan Realistis

18 jam lalu

Ilustrasi resolusi tahun baru. indiereader.com
Saran Psikolog UI untuk Resolusi Tahun Baru: Spesifik, Terukur, Jelas dan Realistis

Resolusi tahun baru bisa diartikan sebagai suatu janji kepada diri sendiri atau keputusan melakukan sesuatu.


Anies Rayakan Tahun Baru 2024 di Yogyakarta, NasDem: Bagian Jejak Historisnya

21 jam lalu

Anies Baswedan saat menggelar reuni dengan teman SMA nya di Yogyakarta, Ahad, 31 Desember 2023. Tempo/Pribadi Wicaksono
Anies Rayakan Tahun Baru 2024 di Yogyakarta, NasDem: Bagian Jejak Historisnya

Artinya, Sugeng menjelaskan, secara kultural Anies menunjukkan seorang yang memiliki kepribadian yang sangat terkait erat dengan kultur Jawa.


Tahun Baru 2024 di Gaza, Warga Palestina: Kami Ingin Hidup Seperti Manusia Lainnya

21 jam lalu

Warga Palestina beraktivitas di sekitar tenda pengungsian di Rafah, Jalur Gaza, 30 Desember 2023. Tenda-tenda di Rafah ditinggali ratusan ribu warga Palestina yang menjadi korban serangan Israel di tengah konflik antara Israel dan Hamas. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tahun Baru 2024 di Gaza, Warga Palestina: Kami Ingin Hidup Seperti Manusia Lainnya

Gaza memulai tahun baru 2024 dengan serangan Israel semalam yang menewaskan sedikitnya dua lusin orang


Prediksi Liverpool vs Newcastle United di Liga Inggris yang Digelar pada Tahun Baru 2024

22 jam lalu

Pemain Liverpool Cody Gakpo melakukan selebrasi usai mencetak gol ke gawang West Ham dalam pertandingan perempat final Carabao Cup di Anfield, Liverpool, 21 Desember 2023. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Prediksi Liverpool vs Newcastle United di Liga Inggris yang Digelar pada Tahun Baru 2024

Duel Liverpool vs Newcastle United pada pekan ke-20 Liga Inggris akan berlangsung pada Tahun Baru 2024, Senin, 1 Januari waktu setempat.